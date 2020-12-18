'Klaus' Ending Explained: Why Does Claus Reunite With Jesper On Christmas Eve?

The Spanish 2D-animated Christmas film, Klaus is written and directed by Spanish animator-director Sergio Pablos. This 2019 film also marked his directorial debut. The film released on the streaming giant Netflix in November last year and had garnered positive reviews from the audience for its animation, vocal performances, as well as its story.

However, the ending of Klaus had left many confused as to what message was the filmmaker trying to convey towards the climax of the film. Thus, read to know about the ending of Klaus in detail to understand Sergio Pablos directorial's conclusion.

Netflix's Klaus ending explained!

Co-directed by Carlos Martinez Lopez and co-written by Jim Mahoney & Zach Lewis, the Netflix film Klaus starred the voices of Jason Schwartzman, J. K. Simmons, Rashida Jones, Will Sasso, Neda Margrethe Labba, Joan Cusack, Norm Macdonald and Sergio Pablos.

The Spanish film serves as an alternate origin story of Santa Claus, which is independent of the historical take by Saint Nicholas of Myra. The 2D-animated film is given a fictional 19th-century setting while its plot focuses on the life of a postman who gets stationed in an island town wherein he finds a friend in a reclusive toymaker, Klaus.

About Klaus' ending, which left many confused, towards the end of the film, it is revealed that Klaus (voiced by J. K. Simmons) lost his wife and that they were not able to have kids of their own. It is shown that the carpenter and his wife, who had already made toys for their own children, couldn't conceive.

However, after delivering toys to other towns including Smeerenburg, Klaus witnesses some swirls in the woods and disappears without a trace after following them, presumably to reunite with his wife in the afterlife.

In the Netflix Original's epilogue, Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) reiterates how Klaus was never seen by anyone in the town after his disappearance. However, he gets married to Alva and the couple is also shown to have children together. Furthermore, Jesper follows the footsteps of the life his toymaker friend had imagined for himself.

Lastly, he is revealed to be reunited with Klaus every Christmas Eve, which confirms that the latter has died and that post-death, he has become the Santa Claus whose stories are told to kids by their parents.

