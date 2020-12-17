'I Am Not Okay With This' Ending Explained: What Happens To Sydney?

I Am Not Okay With This is a coming-of-age comedy-drama show that is available to watch on Netflix. The show is directed by Jonathan Entwistle and stars Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant and Kathleen Rose Perkins in key roles. The show has 7 episodes but the ending of the show left a number of people baffled. So here is an interpretation of what ending of I Am Not Okay With This.

Plot of I Am Not Okay With This

I Am Not Okay With This is based on a comic book of the same name by Charles Forsman. The show tells the story of Sydney who describes herself as “a boring 17-year-old white girl”. She has two bubbly and eccentric friends Dina and Stanley who are always with her.

Sydney’s father died by suicide when she was only 16 and his death was quite traumatic for her. She never dealt with the trauma of her father’s death and is like a volcano just waiting for the chance to blow. She soon finds out that she has supernatural powers that she was completely unaware of.

The series revolves around how she deals with the obstacles being thrown at her by life. Be it boys, relationships, friendships and other issues. Sydney also gets “grief hallucinations” and series show what she does about it and how she deals with everything going on in her life.

The ending of I Am not Okay With This

In the last episode of the series, Sydney goes to the dance with Dina. At the dance, Stance reveals his feelings for her but she tells him that she does not reciprocate the feelings. Later, Brad goes up on stage and announces that he had stolen Sydney’s diary.

He stars revealing parts of what he read in it and exposes her feelings for Dina in front of everyone. He further tells everyone about the problems Sydney is having at home. But before he is able to tell them about her supernatural powers, Sydney kills him by blowing up his head.

She runs away into the woods and climbs a watchtower. A man appears from the shadows and Sydney asks him if she should be afraid of him. The man replies “everyone should be afraid of me”.

I Am Not Okay With This ending explained

The finale episode of I Am Not Okay With This ended with a huge cliffhanger. Many people were wondering who was the man who appeared from the dark. In an interview with Decider, director Entwistle revealed that they did not reveal the identity of the man from the shadows on purpose. Reportedly, they wanted people to ask “who has come to town” and will the man take Sydney to the “Dark Side”.

I Am Not Okay With This ending explained Reddit

a number of users on Reddit discussed how they wished the series did not end with a cliffhanger and the makers had revealed the identity of the man who appeared from the shadows.

