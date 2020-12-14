'Toy Story 4' Ending Explained: What Happens At The Ending Of The Movie?

Toy Story is one of the most popular film franchises by the Pixar studio. The franchise started 25 years ago in 1995 and it still remains one of the most loved among people of all age groups. The last movie in the franchise Toy Story 4 released in 2019 and was helmed by Josh Cooley.

The plot of the movie directly follows its prequel Toy Story 3 as Sheriff Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and their other toy friends have found new appreciation living with Bonnie. Ever since the release of the movie last year, a lot of people have been curious about the ending of Toy Story and have been searching for terms like Toy Story 4 ending explained or Toy Story 4 ending explained on IMDb. For all the people who are confused about the Toy Story 4 ending explained on IMDb, or the ending of the movie, here is everything you need to know.

Toy Story 4 ending explained

Toy Story 4 saw the introduction of several characters but the role of Forky will remain in the hearts of the audience. He is a plastic spork which is made into a toy by Bonnie. Forky and other toys embark on an adventurous road trip and what follows is what makes up the movie. At the ending of Toy Story 4, all the toys part their ways and Gabby gets rejected by her ideal owner.

Later, Gabby sees a lost girl crying in the carnival and decides that she will become that child’s toy. At the carousel, Woody and Bo share an emotional bittersweet goodbye but Woody is hesitant to leave Bo again. Woody decides to stay with Bo instead of returning to Bonnie when Buzz tells Woody that Bonnie will be alright even without him. Woody then passes his sheriff badge to Jessie and bids adieu to his friends in an emotional farewell.

At the ending of Toy Story 4, Woody and Bo start a new life with their friends Ducky, Bunny, Giggle and Duke which will be dedicated to finding new owners to the lost toys. On the other hand, Bonnie creates a second impromptu toy like Forky, this time out of a plastic knife. Knifey suffers from the same existential crisis as Forky once did. Forky who is now confident from the lessons learnt by Woody tells Knifey that he can explain everything. He is then smitten by Knifey.

Toy Story 4’s ending can be interpreted as one should always look to do the right thing and the meaning can be found in most unconventional of the places. Woody also makes a wise decision of passing the mantle and marks a conscious and willing end. It can also be said that Toy Story 4’s ending teaches acceptance and finding your own journey.

