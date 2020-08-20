'Knives Out' Synopsis And How The Movie Revealed The Secret Killer

Knives Out is a popular mystery film directed by filmmaker Rian Johnson. The movie features an ensemble star cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. Released on November 27, 2020, Knives Out is a modern spoof of the old 'whodunit' mystery genre. Here is a look at the plot of Knives Out.

'Knives Out' synopsis

Also Read | Forged In The Fire Filming Location: Where Is History Channel's Show Shot?

Knives Out follows the story of a detective who investigates the death of a family patriarch during a gathering. Harlan Thrombey, a popular mystery novelist, calls his entire family to his Massachusetts mansion to celebrate his 85th birthday. However, the next morning, Harlan is found dead with his throat slit. While the police rule the death as a suicide, someone hires private eye Benoit Blanc to conduct his own investigation.

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) quickly discovers that Harlan Thrombey had a strained relationship with the rest of his family. The detective then starts to piece together all the clues and eventually finds out the truth about Harlan's death. Later, Harlan's housekeeper Fran is also murdered, which adds to the mystery of Knives Out. Read below to find out who was the real killer in Knives Out.

Who is the killer in 'Knives Out'?

Also Read | Ashley Benson Flaunts A Ring, Sparks Engagement Rumours With G-Eazy

It is eventually revealed that Harlan Thrombey's grandson, Hugh Ransom Drysdale (Chris Evans), was the one who really wanted to kill him. Ransom switches out Harlan's usual injection with a lethal dose of morphine. He plans to implicate Harlan's nurse and close friend, Marta, for Harlan's murder, as she is the one who will be getting all of Harlan's inheritance. However, Ransom's plan fails and Harlan actually kills himself. But Ransom hires Blanc anyways to try and blackmail Marta.

Why did Harlan kill himself in 'Knives Out'?

Marta injects Harlan with what she believes to be a lethal dose of morphine. She tells Harlan that he is about to die and starts to panic. Harlan and Marta are actually close friends, and Harlan knows that Marta would never try to kill him on purpose. To protect Marta, Harlan decides to slit his own throat and commits suicide.

What did the note say at end of 'Knives out'?

Also Read | What Happens In Malena: Know The Movie Plot Of The Monica Bellucci Starrer

Blanc eventually pieces together the entire series of events. He reveals that Marta actually gave Harlan the correct dose of morphine, but believed that she had accidentally poisoned him. To save Marta, Harlan kills himself. But Ransom, who knows that Marta will inherit Harlan's possessions, hires Blanc to implicate Marta for murder.

However, Fran notices that Ransom is the one who tried to hide evidence, and realizes that he is the actual killer (indirectly). Fran tries to blackmail Ransom, but the note gets passed on the Marta instead. This ends up causing even more confusion, but Ransom is eventually caught after his confession is recorded by Marta and Blanc. In the final scene, Linda, Harlan's daughter, receives another note that reveals that her husband Richard is actually cheating on her.

Also Read | How Is 'Murder On The Orient Express' Plot Connected To The 'Death On The Nile' Film?

[Promo from Knives Out movie official Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.