How Is 'Murder On The Orient Express' Plot Connected To The 'Death On The Nile' Film?

Murder on the Orient Express is one of the most celebrated novels of Agatha Christie. The mystery novel has seen several on-screen adaptations. But apart from being a celebrated novel, the book and its adaptations bear many similarities to the new Death on the Nile movie and book.

'Murder on the Orient Express' plot

Murder on the Orient Express is one of Christie’s most remembered works. The movie and the book once again show Belgian detective Hercule Poirot solving murders and other gruesome crimes. Hercule Poirot has been a protagonist in 33 Agatha Christie novels, thus making him the author’s most famous and longest-running characters.

In this book and its movie adaptations, Hercule Poirot is solving a murder that happens on the Orient Express. It all starts when a businessman named Edward Ratchett asks Poirot to be his bodyguard after he receives death threats. Ratchett and Poirot both are travelling by the same train and have their first-class compartments.

Ratchett’s attitude leads to Poirot declining his request. But unfortunately, Ratchett is discovered dead in his compartment the next day and Poirot concludes that he was murdered. In the meantime, the Orient Express gets stranded due to an avalanche (heavy snowfall in the book) and now Poirot gets busy searching for the murderer since he/ she is still on board.

'Death of the Nile' trailer

A brand new Agatha Christie novel adaptation is on its way. Today, August 20, 2020, the Death on the Nile trailer was released. The film is set to release on October 23rd, 2020 in the United States. The film is an adaptation of Christie’s novel of the same name and has been directed by Kenneth Branagh. The film is a follow-up of the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express.

‘Death of the Nile’ cast

Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot

Tom Bateman as Bouc

Russell Brand as Dr. Bessner

Gal Gadot as Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle

Armie Hammer as Simon Doyle

Annette Bening as Euphemia

Rose Leslie as Louise Bourget

Emma Mackey as Jacqueline de Bellefort

Ali Fazal as Andrew Katchadourian

How is ‘Death on the Nile’ connected to ‘Murder on the Orient Express’?

As mentioned earlier, Death on the Nile is a follow-up film of the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express. Just like the 2017 film, Kenneth Branagh will be playing the role of Hercule Poirot. Both films are murder mysteries and happen during one of Poirot’s trips. Just like Death on the Nile, Murder on the Orient Express has also been directed by Kenneth Branagh.

The film not only shares a director, but the screenplays for both the movies have been written by Michael Green. It will be interesting to see if Death on the Nile turns out to be as successful as Murder on the Orient Express.

