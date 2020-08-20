Ashley Benson Flaunts A Ring, Sparks Engagement Rumours With G-Eazy

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy link-up rumours started around May when the couple was frequently spotted together. Recently, they enjoyed another evening roaming the streets of LA. However, it seems paparazzi caught more on camera than just the happy faces of the two. Here's what this is about.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy spark engagement rumours during a dinner date

Ever since she split with Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson seems to be involved with G-Eazy. However, the link-up rumours reached a new height yesterday as Ashley was spotted with bling on her ring finger. This sparked engagement rumours between Benson and G-Eazy.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy also twinned for their dinner date. Both donned a plain white t-shirt, black pants and covered their face with masks. Benson also wore leather boots, tied her hair in a messy bun, and put on a coral lipstick for a pop of colour. She was spotted sitting on the singer's lap. Take a look at the pictures:

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy were first spotted together after a month the actor had split from her former partner, Cara Delevingne. They were seen shopping together. Just a few days later, Benson confirmed her relationship with the singer by sharing a kiss on the streets as they were out to collect their takeout food. In June, the actor had also taken him as her plus one to her sister's intimate wedding while she featured in the video of G-Eazy's song, All the Things You're Searching For.

Image credit: benzopictures Instagram

Ashley Benson and Cara had split after almost two years of dating. They were first spotted together at London's Heathrow airport. Prior to that, Benson had dated Justin Bieber's business partner Ryan Good and Chord Overstreet. Meanwhile, G-Eazy was linked with Lana Del Rey, Halsey, Christina Roseann Ray, model Yasmin Wijnaldum and Megan Thee Stallion.

Ashley Benson is famous for her role as Hana Marin in the popular teen series, Pretty Little Liars. The show ran from 2010 to 2017. On the other hand, G-Eazy is a successful singer and songwriter.

