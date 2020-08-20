Forged In The Fire Filming Location: Where Is History Channel's Show Shot?

Forged in Fire is an American competition reality show that airs on the History channel. The show is produced by Outpost Entertainment, which is a Leftfield Entertainment company. The competitive show showcases four bladesmiths in each episode who compete with each other in a weapon forging competition to impress the judges with their creativity. After the end of three rounds of elimination, the winner gets prize money of $10,000.

ALSO READ| 'Love In The Sun' Filming Locations And Cast: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Forged in Fire filming location

Forged in Fire is filmed inside a production facility in Brooklyn (located in New York City, New York state of the U.S.A). The participants of the show are screened on the basis of telephonic interviews, skype interviews, as well as a background, check before inviting them to the reality show. The series is hosted by Wil Willis while the competition show currently airs episodes from its season 7.

Where is forged in fire filmed in Brooklyn?

Forged In Fire is filmed at Brooklyn at the Fire Proof Studios. The production house of the show is located on 119 Ingraham St #202. The filming of the show is carried out within the production facility in Stages A and Stages B (source: official website of Brooklyn Fire Proof Studios).

ALSO READ| 'Appetite For Love' Filming Location: All You Need To Know About Vancouver, Canada

What happened to J Neilson on forged in Fire?

J Neilson who is one of the judges on the History Channel show is one of the best all-rounder bladesmiths in the world. He has been making knives for 20 years. However, in season three of the show, the audience saw judge J Neilson leaving the show as he had to undergo a surgery in his hand. However, the judge was back for the season 4 premiere along with the rest of the episodes in Season 4.

ALSO READ| 'Lovecraft Country' Filming Locations And Major Set Pieces Used In The Show; Details Here

Forged in fire synopsis

Forged in Fire has contestants from all over the U.S. participate in the unique weapon-making show. Contestants can be seen making weapons by going through three elimination rounds only to win the final prize. Contestants get equipment like propane forges, hydraulic presses, etc to make their weapons. The show is currently airing its 7th season that premiered on October 9, 2019.

ALSO READ| Teenage Bounty Hunters Filming Locations: Where Was Netflix's New Comedy Series Shot?

Promo Image courtesy: Forged in the Fire Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.