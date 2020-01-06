'Knives Out' Writer-director Rian Johnson Is Already Working On A Sequel Of The Whodunit

Knives Out, which starred Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, and other seasoned actors, is reportedly set to get a sequel. Director and writer Rian Johnson is already working on a follow up of the hit original whodunit. Read on to know more details about the story.

Knives Out sequel already in the making?

Knives Out turned out to be a stunner at the worldwide box-office. The comedy whodunit worked its wonders at the box-office even though the film was competing with Disney’s Frozen 2. The film starred an ensemble cast that comprised of Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, and Toni Collette.

Also read | Chris Evans Shares An Adorable Picture Of His Dog Wearing The 'Knives Out' Sweater

Now, the director-writer of the hit film, Rian Johnson, is already working on a Knives Out sequel. In an interview with a media portal during the pre-Golden Globes party, Rian Johnson revealed this ongoing project. He revealed that the Knives Out sequel will once again show Benoit Blanc, Daniel Craig, investigating a completely new case. The Knives Out director also revealed that he wants this sequel to go on floors quickly, probably by next year.

Rian Johnson’s producing partner Ram Bergman revealed in another interview that Daniel Craig was eager to reprise his role as the comical Detective Benoit Blanc. Bergman said that Daniel Craig had lots of fun while playing his role in Knives Out and hence he wants to do it once again. The media portal also reports that this sequel of Knives Out could mean that Lionsgate could have a potential franchise in hand.

Also read | Why Chris Evans' Sweater From 'Knives Out' Is Booming On The Internet

Knives Out was nominated for three Golden Globes this year, namely Best comedy/musical picture, Best comedy/musical actor for Daniel Craig, and Best comedy/musical actress for Ana de Armas. Apart from these nominations, Knives Out collected a total of $247 million globally. In an interview with another media portal, Joe Drake, the Chairman of Lionsgate Motion Pictures Group, said that he is eager to read the script of the sequel even though the film has not received a green light yet.

Also read | Knives Out Director Rian Johnson Talks About A Possible Sequel To The Superhit

Also read | 'Knives Out' Script Was 'delicious': Daniel Craig

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.