A Look At Shawn Mendes' Net Worth As 21-YO Donates $175,000 For COVID-19 Treatment

Shawn Mendes is a Canadian singer, songwriter and model. He became popular once he started posting covers on a video sharing application, Vine. He soon got offers to sing for record labels after which he grew very famous among fans. The singer has now gained over 56 million followers on Instagram.

The 21-year-old singer is actively involved in charity and social services. As the world is fighting the contagious COVID 19, he recently made a big donation towards Coronavirus treatments. Read on to know Shawn Mendes' net worth as of 2020.

Read | Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Soak Up Some Miami Sun Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Shawn Mendes' net worth as of 2020

According to various media portals, the Canadian singer is worth USD 22 million. Shawn Mendes has inspired numerous young people to follow their passion and has always encouraged people to believe in themselves. Despite the fame he enjoys, the singer keeps himself grounded and is always seen spreading positive messages on his social media. He is an established singer and songwriter.

Shawn Mendes donated money for Coronavirus treatment

As the world has been caught in the clasp of COVID 19, numerous people are suffering from the disease. While efforts are being made by the governments and the World Health Organisation, lack of facilities and health care in many countries has been terrifying people. Many countries are under lockdown.

Amidst that, a leading media portal reported that the young singer, Shawn Mendes has donated a huge sum of money to the SickKids Foundation in Toronto with emergency medical resources to fight the Coronavirus. Reportedly, the singer has donated USD 1,75,000.

Read | Shawn Mendes Donates USD 175,000 For Coronavirus Relief

Read | Shawn Mendes Urges Fans To "stay Safe" After Andrew Watt Tests Positive For COVID-19

Read | Camila Cabello Teaches Shawn Mendes Spanish While He Teaches Her To Play Guitar

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Shawn Mendes Instagram and Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.