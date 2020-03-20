Shawn Mendes Urges Fans To "stay Safe" After Andrew Watt Tests Positive For COVID-19

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes recently took to Twitter and shared a video with his fans where he told them to take care of themselves amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. The Senorita singer in his tweet also shared important information his foundation is spreading regarding the Coronavirus pandemic.

Shawn Mendes spreads love amidst Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic is causing a major loss to the global entertainment industry. Many TV and movie productions have been halted due to the ongoing pandemic. Many celebrities have gone into a self-quarantine mode and are also practising social distancing as advised by health experts.

These celebrities are connecting with their fans via social media and spreading awareness regarding the ongoing novel virus and its preventive measures. Shawn Mendes is now the latest celebrity to join this bandwagon of celebrities who are spreading positivity amidst these tedious times. The Senorita singer took to Twitter and sent a video message to his fans. Shawn’s message comes after music producer Andrew Watts tests positive for Coronavirus. The producer has previously worked with musicians like Ozzy Osbourne, Cardi B, and Post Malone.

In his video message, Shawn Mendes said, “Hey guys just want to say hello. I am sending all of my love to every single one of you. Please take care of each other and take care of yourself. I love you so much.” The Senorita singer also added an informative message to his fans regarding the Coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote in his tweet, “Hey, I know times are scary right now but I just wanted to check in with you all. Please stay safe & make sure to look out for each other & yourselves. We’ve shared some info on @shawnfoundation socials if you need any resources x”.

Hey, I know times are scary right now but I just wanted to check in with you all❤️ Please stay safe & make sure to look out for each other & yourselves. We’ve shared some info on @shawnfoundation socials if you need any resources x pic.twitter.com/mN7b2bD10q — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) March 20, 2020

With the current #COVID19 crisis, we wanted to share some important resources with you, to provide you with information on how to stay safe & get support if you need it. Check the graphics below for more information & please take care of yourself and others. pic.twitter.com/O6JtzRTsH9 — The Shawn Mendes Foundation (@shawnfoundation) March 19, 2020

