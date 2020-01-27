Kobe Bryant And Vanessa Bryant's Heartwarming Love Story That Will Overwhelm Fans

Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday, Jan 26, in a tragic helicopter crash, shocking the world and leaving his fans heartbroken. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, and their children. Out of his 4 children, one of them also reportedly died in the crash. Read ahead to know more about Kobe and Vanessa’s heartwarming love story.

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant's heartwarming love story

Kobe Bryant and Venessa reportedly met on the set of a Snoop Dogg video. Vanessa was only 17 and was present there as she was looking forward to being a model, and a young Bryant was present because he had a dream of becoming a rapper. The two started dating in 1999, and their dating life became the talk of the town, to an extent that Vanessa had to miss her prom because of the hoard of paparazzi and journalists being present at her campus. The couple got married in the year 2011.

According to reports, Kobe’s parents and sister did not attend the wedding, as they were unhappy over the fact that the couple was very young to make such a major life commitment. In 2003, the couple was blessed with a baby girl. Kobe and his wife filed for divorce due to disagreements, but it was cancelled later. The couple also went through a miscarriage in 2005, after which Vanessa gave birth to Gianna "Gigi" Maria-Onore Bryant, who was present with Kobe at the time of his death. Their deaths have left the family and fans broken-hearted.

