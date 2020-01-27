James Corden's Top Three Carpool Karaoke Videos With Some Of The Best Musical Artists

James Corden is an English actor, comedian, and television host. He is mostly known for being the host of The Late Late Show with James Corden, which airs on CBS. His YouTube channel has over 21.8 million subscribers, and he uses this platform to post videos of ‘Carpool karaoke’, which are adored by the fans. Read on to know more about the best Carpool karaoke videos by the artist. Here is the complete list:

3 Best Carpool karaoke videos by James Corden

Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke

James Corden headed to Liverpool to have a special day with the music legend Paul McCartney. The two spent the time exploring the city where Paul spent his youth. They visited Paul’s childhood home, where he wrote music with John Lennon. They were seen performing songs in a local pub and they were also seen driving around the city singing several songs by Paul, which went on to be a big hit. Here is the video of the same:

Michael Bublé Carpool Karaoke

On October 27, 2020, Michael Bublé was featured on Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. The two drove through the City of Los Angeles singing Bublé’s new songs. His classic songs were touched upon too. The two stars then engaged in a deeply emotional conversation about cancer diagnosis, and how to find a cure. Here is the video of the same:

Carpool Karaoke with Adam Levine

On May 24, 2018, Corden featured music sensation Adam Levine, who is the head member of the band Maroon 5. The two cruised around the city singing Adam’s most famous songs. In the video, he also proved to Corden that he can balance almost anything on his face, and the two also competed in a race on a proper track. Here is the video:

