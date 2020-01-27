Grammys 2020 Called Out For Being Unfair Towards Black Music By Diddy

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was held on January 26, 2020. It took place at the Staples Center in London. Nominations were announced in all 84 categories by Gayle King, Alicia Keys, and Bebe Rexha on November 20, 2019. The event was hosted by Alicia Keys, who had also hosted the 61st Grammys.

READ | Halsey's First Love Song Ever Was Written For THIS Person; Check Details

Amidst Kobe tributes, Diddy calls out Grammys over representation issues

Kobe Byrant’s death in a helicopter crash was acknowledged in the opening minutes of the Grammys. Lizzo opened up about what she felt and said that ‘tonight is for Kobe.’ Keys, the host of the show, shared her thoughts and said that we are all feeling 'crazy sadness' right now, because earlier today LA, America, and the whole world lost a hero, and that we are literally standing heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built.

Alicia Keys paid tribute to Kobe Bryant at the 2020 #Grammys https://t.co/ImLo6D1ytw pic.twitter.com/N1MZHqeq3N — TIME (@TIME) January 27, 2020

READ | Hailey Baldwin's Boyfriends From The Past, Check Out Who The Model Dated

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs took the stage and called out the Grammys for hating Rap and R&B artists. His speech about the same garnered him a standing ovation from artists like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and several other music industry players.

He said that he is saying this with love to the Grammys. He said that he is talking about that pain, and he is speaking up for all the artists, producers, and executives.

Diddy felt that hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. He said that it is not a revelation, it is present and has been present for a long time now, and it is not limited to just music. It is present in films and sports, and all around the world.

Sean Combs - #Diddy dedicated his Grammy's Icon Award presented by Clive Davis to the R&B/Hip Hop artists that deserved top Grammy's Album of Year award but didn't get them because of racism and Beyonce's Lemonade was one of the albums. #GRAMMYLive #GRAMMYAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/Oh0ux3e15v — SouleFull (@FullSoule) January 26, 2020

READ | Rebel Wilson's Stunning Transformation: Check Out Her Before And After Photos

READ | Cynthia Erivo To Dua Lipa: Complete List Of Presenters At 'Grammys 2020'

(Image Credits: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.