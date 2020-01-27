Masterchef India Season 6: Check Out The Top 10 Contestants Of The Show

MasterChef India is a competitive television cooking show. It is inspired by the cooking reality show MasterChef Australia. The show is currently in its sixth season, and it has a sky-rocketing TRP rating. 30 contestants were selected from all over India to participate in the show, out of which 15 were eliminated. Now, the show has got its top 10 contestants. Read on to know more about the top 10 Masterchef India season 6 contestants:

MasterChef India Season 6 Top 10 contestants:

Priyanka Biswas, a 27-year-old Dentist from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. Abinash Nayak, a 27-year-old Technology Analyst from Berhampur, Odisha. Nandini Diwakar, a 33-year-old Chef Consultant from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Natasha Gandhi, a 25-year-old Entrepreneur from Mumbai, Maharashtra Ulka Santra, 21-year-old Salesperson from Kolkata, West Bengal Akansha Khatri, a 30-year-old Former Flight Attendant from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh Oindrila Bala, 35-years-old Former Tax Consultant from Kolkata, West Bengal Prince Sharma, a 23-year-old Food Industry Trainer from Amritsar, Punjab Smrutisree Singh, a 26-year-old Hotel General Manager from Angul, Odisha Aakash Sonkar, a 27-year-old Telecom Distributor from Delhi

Vikas Khanna returned as one of the judges for the show while Kunal Kapur and Zorawar Kalra were replaced by Ranveer Brar and Vineet Bhatia. Vikas Khanna is taking the position of a judge for the fifth time with the release of the sixth season, whereas Brar will be the judge of the show for the second time. He was been a judge in the fourth season of the show.

