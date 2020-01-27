Kobe Bryant: Celebrities Pay Heartfelt Tributes To The Basketball Legend At Grammys 2020

The news of the sad demise of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a tragic accident has come as a shock to the entire world. At the Grammy Awards 2020, he was remembered and spoken about, in the form of prayers and songs. Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men, DJ Khaled, and John Legend were amongst the ones who paid a tribute to the basketball legend with their performances.

Grammys 2020 pays tribute to late Kobe Bryant

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna were amongst the 9 passengers who were killed in a helicopter crash. The news came in on the morning of January 67, 2020. At the Grammy Awards 2020, a number of celebrities spoke about the basketball player and prayed for his family.

Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men

Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men came together to put up a performance to pay tribute to the player. They performed the song It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday. Alicia Keys, who was also the host, expressed her grief and spoke about her support and prayers being with his family.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X performed the song Old Town Road at the ceremony. While he sang, the setting was put up in such a way that an empty chair with Kobe Bryant’s number 24 jersey was placed on the right side of the singer. Billy Ray Cyrus, Nas, and BTS also joined him to pay tribute.

Lizzo

Lizzo said that the night is for Kobe. While receiving the award for pop solo performance, she said that the whole week has been tough. She realised that most of her problems can be put aside as the whole world weeps at the loss.

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled performed with Meek Mill, Roddy Rich, Kirk Franklin, and YG. The tribute performance was put up for Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant. At the end of it, he prayed that may Kobe’s soul rest in peace. He added, “Long Live Kobe”.

John Legend

John Legend was also amongst the ones who performed a tribute to the basketball champ. He said that everyone has gone through so much tragedy on this day and last year and how there has been a lot going on. He asked everyone to love each other and hold each other tight.

YBN Cordae

YBN Cordae spoke about how everyone is mourning today. He spoke about how important the man has been to basketball. He spoke about how his name is taken every time a shot is taken, even if it is to throw a paper ball into the trash. He ended with the words 'Rest In Peace'.

Image Courtesy: Kobe Bryant, Alicia Keys, and DJ Khaled Instagram

