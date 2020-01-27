Bill Clinton Pays Tribute To NBA Legend Kobe Bryant: ‘Large Life In A Short Time’

Former US President Bill Clinton expressed anguish over the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and his daughter Gianna among others who died in a helicopter crash on January 26. Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in a joint statement, paid tribute to the legendary basketball player and offered condolences to his family.

“Hillary and I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and all those who died in today's helicopter crash,” said Clinton.

“Kobe brought excitement and joy to basketball fans not just in Los Angeles, but all over the U.S. and around the world,” he added.

'Saw his passion firsthand'

The 42nd US President mentioned Kobe’s off the court contributions for the humanitarian cause and said that the NBA player advocated for young people, especially the vulnerable and homeless. He added that he saw the passion firsthand when he joined Kobe and wife Vanessa for the opening of a housing project the couple and their foundation supported.

“Kobe Bryant lived a very large life in a very short time. But above all, he loved his family. Our prayers are with Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, and all those who lost loved ones today,” said Clinton.

Trump offers condolence

Tributes and condolences started pouring in from around the world as soon as the news of Kobe’s death broke. US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his grief over the tragic incident. Calling Kobe is one of the ‘truly’ great basketball players of all time, Trump said that the 41-year-old had a strong passion for the future. “The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating,” tweeted Trump.

.....Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

