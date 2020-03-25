Kourtney Kardashian & Scott's Complicated Love Story: Timeline Of The Roller Coaster Ride

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are known to have one of the best co-parenting relationships in Hollywood. The duo is raising their kids with the best of their ability even though the couple called it splits a long time ago. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were reportedly together for 12 years. However, their relationship was nothing less than a roller coaster ride. Here is a timeline of the duo’s love story.

2006: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s first meet

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick first met each other in the year 2006 in Mexico. The duo attended the same house party thrown by Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Joe Francis. The two reportedly hit it off right away.

2007: Premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in October 2007. By then, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had already dated for a year. The duo had become one of the world-famous elite couples at that time.

November 2008 to August 2009: The duo took a break

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reportedly decided to take a break because of the pressures of their long-distance relationship. Kourtney also reportedly believed that Scott was cheating on her. However, the split was temporary, the duo patched up once again in August 2009 by announcing that they were expecting their first child together.

ALSO READ| Kourtney Kardashian's Net Worth As Of 2020 Will Blow Your Mind

December 2009: The couple welcomed their first child

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed baby boy Mason in December 2009. The couple was at the top of the moon. However, the baby bliss did not last for too long for the duo.

2010: The toughest year of their relationship

As per reports, 2010 was the toughest year of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship. One of the episodes of Kourtney And Khloe Take Miami features the beauty mogul grappling with Scott due to excessive drinking. The episode featured Kourtney telling Scott that he is not trying to be around Mason while he is working on himself. She added that she loves Mason more than him. However, the duo yet survived the tough time.

ALSO READ| Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Teaches Fans To Meditate In Adorable Video | WATCH

November 2011 – July 2012: The duo expected their second child

In November 2011, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick announced that they were expecting their second child. The couple was very thrilled to expand their love and family. In July 2012, the duo welcomed baby Penelope in their lives.

2013 – 2014: Scott lost his parents

Unfortunately, Scott Disick lost both his parents, his mother passed away in October 2014. After three months, he lost his father too. After a few months of the tragedy, in June 2014, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick announced that they were expecting their third child. In November 2014, Scott checked into a Rehab because of his drinking issues.

ALSO READ| Kourtney Kardashian On Coronavirus: Hints It Is God’s Wrath In Latest Social Media Post

December 2014 – July 2015: Baby Reign is welcomed by the couple.

In December 2014, the couple welcomed their third child and second son baby Reign. Just seven months after Reign was born, the couple called it quits. In July 2015, the duo went on their separate ways for good.

2015 – 2020: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick co-parent their kids happily after separation

Even years after the duo split, they found out ways to love and support each other from a distance. The duo has also dated other people too. However, the duo comes together frequently for the sake of their kids. In an interview, Scott Disick was seen saying that he is not going to make his kids miss out on things only because the two couldn’t figure out how to be a couple.

ALSO READ| Kourtney Kardashian, Jessica Alba, JLo And Other Celebs Self-quarantine With Their Kids

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.