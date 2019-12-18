Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Spotted In Disneyland Together Amid Patch-up Rumours

Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest sibling of the Kardashian sisters and her personal life is constantly under scrutiny. So, when the star visited Disneyland recently, the pictures of her visit surfaced on the internet. The pictures took no time to storm the internet and reportedly have Kourtney Kardashian hanging-out with her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. This comes amid the rumours of the two being back together.

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima together?

The pictures posted in the wee hours of Tuesday have been receiving a lot of love from the netizens. The pictures, clicked by an on-looker at Disneyland, have the ex-couple cosying up with each other. The pictures see Kourtney and Younes having a gala time. According to a media report, this is not the first time that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are spotted in public after their bitter breakup in 2018. They were recently spotted a few weeks ago at the Art Basel in Miami. The ex-couple, who dated for a year, is also one of the audience's favourite couples.

A problem in paradise?

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashian show are eagerly awaiting its 18th Season. Ahead of its release, Kim Kardashian West made an appearance in a leading television show, where she discussed her fight with Kourtney. Reportedly, the tension between the sisters started increasing after Kim and Khole stopped budging to Kourtney's erratic shooting habits. But the sisters have reportedly mended their differences are eagerly waiting for the new season.

