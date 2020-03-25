All You Need To Know About Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex-partner Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s constant on and off relationship has always been a matter of public interest. The couple also has three children: Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland, and Reign Aston. Their relationship has often been openly discussed on the show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, many have often wondered about and wanted to know more about Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-partner, Scott Disick and here it is.

Who is Scott Disick: All you need to know about Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend

Scott Disick has established himself as one of the most popular faces on television today. However, he started his career in the business by modelling for the covers of several teenage novels. He gained a huge amount of popularity when he became a constant face on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian reportedly met each for the first time in 2006. The couple had been going strong for over a decade before they decided to call it quits. However, fans of the couple are still hoping that they would get back together soon.

In an interview shortly after their break-up, Scoot Disick reportedly said that Kourtney Kardashian has always been his best friend. He also admitted that he will love her "until the day I die". Reportedly, Kourtney Kardashian has turned down multiple proposals by Scott Disick because she was "happy with how things are”.

The couple even have three children together and their entire journey was captured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. More so, the show even aired an episode in the fourth season that showed the birth of their first son, Mason Dash Disick. They also have two other children Penelope Scotland Disick and Reign Aston Disick born in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

During one of the episodes on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott Disick got into an argument with Kourtney Kardashian's sister Kim. When she accused him of disrespecting her sister, Scott revealed that he has several addiction problems. Scott Disick has reportedly even made several walks in and out of rehab facilities to treat the same.

Scott Disick is now dating model Sofia Richie since 2017. Before the pair went official, many pictures of them walking hand in hand and kissing were circulating on the internet. Reportedly, Scott Disick’s previous partner Kourtney Kardashian is fumed with this new relationship.

