For The First Time In Years, Kourtney Kardashian Changes Her Post-workout Drink

Kourtney Kardashian is an American media personality, socialite, and model. In the year 2007, she and her family began starring in the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The success of their show led to the creation of spin-offs, which also included Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim take New York.

The 40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian is also involved in the retail and fashion industry events with her sisters Kim and Khloé. Along with being an over-achiever, Kourtney is also praised and popular for her fitness regimes. Recently, Kourtney revealed that she made a change in her post-workout routine, by replacing her morning avocado smoothie with a sweet banana shake.

Kourtney Kardashian changes her post-workout drink for the first time in years

Kourtney Kardashian is a creature of habit and many often follow her workouts routines. Recently, in an interview with a leading entertainment magazine, Kourtney revealed that she has now officially replaced her morning avocado smoothie with a sweet banana shake. Even though she has been drinking the avocado-based drink every single day for years now, she has decided to give another fruit a chance, by switching to the new banana version.

Earlier in an interview with a leading daily, Kourtney Kardashian had mentioned that her post-workout tradition is always the same. She preps and drinks her go-to avocado shake like clockwork. Now that the avocado smoothie has been replaced with the banana shake, Kourtney was asked about the ingredients she adds to her shake. Organic almond/ pea milk, a banana, a date, a dash of cinnamon, and a scoop of ice, are the ingredients of the banana shake, said the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

On April 2, 2020, Kourtney Kardashian confirmed that she will be taking a step back from the reality television show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, that got her family fame. This decision is assumed to be taken after her ugly fight with sister, Kim Kardashian, on camera. Kourtney has now vowed to shoot less often and only on her own terms.

