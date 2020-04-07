Kourtney Kardashian Wears A Tiger Print Outfit, Fans Call Her Caption 'wasted Opportunity'

Kourtney Kardashian has been making rounds on the internet for quite some time now. Thanks to her ugly physical fight with sister Kim Kardashian on their show Keeping up With The Kardashians. The diva was recently in the news again. Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram to share a post in which she is seen letting her wild side out.

Kourtney Kardashian posted the pictures in which she is seen wearing a skin-tight animal print gown. She captioned the pictures as, ‘Throwback to my tail’. In the first picture, Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her curves and in the second picture, she flaunted the tail of the outfit. On her gown, a printed tiger can be seen at the front and tail at the back. Despite the stunning tiger print at the front and criss-cross pattern at the back, the highlight of her outfit was the fluffy tail at the back. She posed in front of a framed shot of her nude pregnancy shoot from 2014.

Her fans flooded the comments section with lots of love and support. Some fans commented calling her 'Tiger Queen' on the post. Her stunning look comes just a week after the release of Netflix documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. Fans pointed out that she missed the opportunity to use a Tiger King caption here.

Kourtney recently posted a series of pictures from her vacation last year. She and her family are known for their exotic vacations all over the world. The whole family is currently following the rules of quarantine.

