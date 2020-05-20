Kourtney Kardashian's Diet Revealed! Know The Secret Behind Her Great Physique

Kourtney Kardashian belongs to one of the most influential families in Hollywood, the Kardashians. Kourtney Kardashian has three kids and yet, the star managed to maintain a fit body. Apart from spending hours in the gym to maintain her well-sculpted Boyd, Kourtney Kardashian also believes in eating right.

She is often poked by her sisters for her eating habit and is made fun of because goes to an extreme level when it comes to eating healthy. However, an insider revealed her eating habits, and here's everything fans need to know about the star's diet.

Kourtney Kardashian reveals about her diet and eating habits

Kourtney Kardashian has always been someone who stays away from non-processed and dairy-free products to maintain a healthy diet. The influencer has recently adopted a Keto diet as a part of her diet plan, which eliminates cabs from her diet. Keto diet is a diet that helps your body go under ketosis. Ketosis is a process in which the body takes energy from stored fat when you go off-carbs from your diet.

Kourtney Kardashian then mentioned about the food items she consumes on a daily basis. She shared that she starts her day with an avocado smoothie which contained fresh avocados, almond milk, MTC oil and a protein supplement. Kourtney Kardashian also shared that she carried snacks everywhere. She carries pecans and nuts that help her curb her cravings whenever they hit hard and are small enough to fit in the purse or a bag.

When it comes to satisfying her sweet tooth Kourtney Kardashian also has some keto-friendly desserts. Kourtney Kardashian has shared the recipe of a Keto-friendly cheesecake that combines fresh fruit, cream cheese and real cream. Kourtney Kardashian manages to keep her sanity by picking up her cheat day.

She picks up either a special occasion, like a holiday or birthday and allows herself to eat without any guilt. Her favourite cheat meal includes a pizza or an ice cream. On her blog, Kourtney Kardashian also mentioned that she avoids the consumption of alcohol, refined flour and sugar to a large extent. Kourtney Kardashian also ensures she stays on track with her diet by checking her blood sugar every morning.

