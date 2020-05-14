Kourtney Kardashian Clarifies To A Fan Once Again That She Is Not Pregnant; Check Details

Pregnancy rumours seem to be haunting Kourtney Kardashian for quite some time now even after she has clarified time and again that she is not. Recently rumours had once again been doing rounds that she is pregnant. However, known for speaking her mind openly, Kourtney corrected a fan's misunderstanding in her latest Instagram post, simultaneously putting all pregnancy rumours about her to rest.

Kourtney Kardashian puts to rest all rumours about her being pregnant

On Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram, she recently posted a picture of herself clad in a bikini and flaunting her midriff. She posted two pictures, one near the pool and the other while lying down and reading. Kourtney also had an animal printed shirt on unbuttoned and sunglasses to complete her poolside look.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Kim Kardashian Bear Striking Similarities; Pics Inside

However, her outfit was not what seemed to have grabbed most people's attention. Many were quick to speculate that the celeb was pregnant owing to her curvy figure. One even pointed it out in the comment section. However, Kourtney called her out saying, "This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it".

Also Read: Kris Jenner 'couldn't Resist' Posting Priceless Throwback Pictures Of Kourtney Kardashian

Previously, on another instance, when Kourtney Kardashian had posted a photo herself, fans had asked if she was pregnant. Even then Kourtney had clarified the rumours saying she was not. But it seems nothing is deterring her fans from making the same assumptions once again.

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian's Toilet Roll Prank On Kourtney Goes Viral; Twitter Schools Them

In other news, Kourtney Kardashian had a huge catfight with sister, Kim Kardashian on the sets of KUTWK season 18. This resulted in several days of production delays before the star appeared once again and called the show "toxic". This was followed by a recent clip from the show where Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian were making fun of their older sister along with her ex-beau, Scott Disick.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick Poke Fun At Kourtney, Fans Enraged

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Calls KUWTK "toxic" After Her Return To The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.