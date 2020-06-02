Kourtney Kardashian Misses The Set Life, Shares A Throwback Picture; Check It Out

American socialite Kourtney Kardashian rose to fame when she and her family began featuring in the 2007 reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The success of the series led to the creation of spin-off shows named 'Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami' and 'Kourtney and Kim Take New York'. Amid coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the series is stalled and the Kourtney Kardashian seems to be missing her shooting life.

Recently, taking to Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian was seen sharing a throwback picture. In the picture, the diva can be seen dressed in a white bralette which she paired with black jeans. The mirror selfie clicked by Kourtney Kardashian also sees her wearing black shoes. Minimalistic makeup and accessory are used to keep her look simple. Sleek hair left open completed this look of Kourtney Kardashian.

The beauty mogul shared the selfie by captioning it as 'a throwback to set life' indicating how much she is missing her shooting life. Like many, even she is praying for the lockdown to end so that she can enjoying shooting on the sets again. The picture appears to be taken in her makeup room.

Have a look at the throwback picture shared by Kourtney Kardashian here:

This is not the first time when the diva has shared BTS pictures from the sets of her shooting locations. Kourtney Kardashian keeps sharing glimpses of her shooting time with fans using social media. Have a look at few other pictures shared by Kourtney Kardashian here:

In this picture, Kourtney Kardashian looks ready for her shot. The post is the announcement of the 8th season of the series. Kourtney Kardashian shares how shooting the first two episodes was hard for her. She added that it features darker moments before the growth happens. She can be seen dressed in sleeveless nude leather top. Short hair left open completes the look of the diva.

A few other glimpses shared by Kourtney Kardashian:

This still is taken while recording Kourtney Kardashian's take. The diva can be seen dressed in a leather ensemble. Minimalistic makeup and short hair left open completes the look of the beauty mogul.

