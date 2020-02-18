Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable "morning Cuddles" Picture With Daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick are among the cutest mother-daughter duo in Hollywood. Penelope, who is seven years old, is best friends with her cousin North West. From time to time, her mother posts pictures of the two that make fans fall in love with her. She loves to do ballet and also often poses with her mother Kourtney. Recently Penelope was seen in her mother Kourtney’s Instagram post where she was seen cuddling with her mother. Take a look at the post here.

Kourtney Kardashian shares a cute picture of herself and Penelope

In this candid picture of shared by Kourtney Kardashian on February 17, we can see Penelope cuddling with her mother. In the picture, we can see Kourtney in a fresh-faced no-makeup look as she pouts for the camera and Little P appears to sleep. In the picture, we can see Kourtney in blue coloured pyjamas which have a cute pink floral pattern printed on it. Whereas Penelope is seen wearing pink and white striped pyjamas adorned with the letter “P”. Kourtney captioned the picture by writing “Morning cuddles 🍓🧇”.

Kourtney’s daughter Penelope is just seven but has developed a unique fashion sense for herself. She always looks like she has walked off the set of a kids’ clothing commercial, and here is the proof of it. In the video below shared by aunt Kim Kardashian, we can see Penelope, North and their friends branding themselves as 'Cardi Crew'. In the post shared by Kim, we can see Penelope wearing a pink robe and pyjama along with a necklace that reads “Cardi P”. This just goes to show how good of a model Kourtney’s daughter Little P will likely be.

(Image courtesy: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram)

