Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off The Famous Kardashian Pout And Reminds Us Of Kim

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram and posted a selfie of herself in a black pout. But what stole the spotlight was the signature Kardashian pout that she sported. Kourtney’s pout reminded us of Kim’s pout. Take a look.

Kourtney twinning with Kim

Kourtney Kardashian and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan is heavily active on Instagram. The sister clan along with their mother Kris Jenner never forgets to post pictures from their recent vacations, holiday celebrations or pictures from their brand campaign. But now, Kourtney Kardashian's recently uploaded picture is gaining some major attention.

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram and uploaded a selfie of herself. This selfie was, of course, gorgeous, but one particular detail was noticed by Kourtney’s fans. Many of the Kardashian fans were quick to notice how similar Kourtney looked to her sister Kim Kardashian West.

Kourtney Kardashian seemed to be twinning with her sister Kim Kardashian West with her stunning pout. Kourtney was sporting a Minnie Mouse black headgear along with a black leather jacket. Kourtney Kardashian’s caption to this image was also complimentary to the post as she called herself, “Gothic Minnie”. Take a look.

For the past few days, Kourtney Kardashian has been on a selfie spree. She has been uploading many selfies in some stunning looks. She recently posted a selfie in her closet while sporting a beige colour onesie. She, as usual, looked gorgeous in the picture. The comment section of this picture was flooded with comments and compliments. Take a look.

