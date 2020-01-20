Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Dances With Her Son Mason Disick On TikTok

Kourtney Kardashian recently went viral on TikTok after she posted an adorable short video where she danced alongside her song Mason Disick, and YouTuber David Dobrik. The hilarious video showed off the trios dance moves and also showed fans that Mason is now all grown up. The three danced on the popular song Lottery, sung by rapper K Camp, and fans loved the way Mason showed off his dance skills while following the choreographed steps provided by the app.

Kourtney Kardashian dances alongside son Mason Disick in viral TikTok video

Above the video that was originally posted on TikTok. The video shows Mason Disick dancing to the beats of Lottery, while his mother Kourtney Kardashian, and Youtuber David Dobrik, follow his steps while standing on either side of him. The 10-year-old is sporting a street style shirt with 'Safe' printed upon it and is also wearing a silver chain necklace.

Meanwhile, his mother, Kourtney Kardashian, is sporting a full black attire, composed of a black T-shirt, pants, and an all-black jacket. She completes her look with a pair of black sunglasses and looks absolutely stunning as she adorably dances beside her son. David Dobrik also seems to be enjoying himself as he dances to Lottery. At one point, David almost steals the show as she hilariously starts twerking.

In the next video, David Dobrik is lying down on a bed next to Mason Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. He can be heard saying that he is with Mason and that he is going to teach him how to TikTok. The camera then pans towards Mason, who amusing says that he has famous relatives. Kourtney Kardashian then waves a peace sign at the camera, after which the video cuts to an adorable sequence of Kourtney Kardashian spending some quality time with her son, Mason.

