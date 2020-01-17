Kourtney Kardashian And Her Kids Look Adorable As Ever In These Vacation Pictures

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian is a lovely mommy. She always makes sure that her children have a time of their lives when out on a vacation. She regularly takes her children out on a vacation all over the world.

Recently, she posted a series of posts of her daughter Penelope 7, sons Reign 5 and Mason 10 while out on a holiday. They were on a yachting trip just off the coast in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney captioned the photos as, “An Italian dream”. She started the series of pictures with a picture of her daughter Penelope sitting on a towel in her swimsuit. Penelope is seen eating ice cream in this cute picture with the town of Portofino in the background. Next in line is a picture of Kourtney in a bikini posing with her daughter.

In the third picture, Penelope is seen again posing like a model at the back of a moving yacht. She is seen in another picture looking cooler than cool as she leaned on a few pillows.

Then the whole family is seen hitting the water for a swim in the ocean. Her son, Mason is seen hiding his face from the bright sun. He looked comfortably stylish in a white t-shirt and printed shorts.

Kourtney showed a glimpse of the surrounding in a video. Other boats were sailing in the sea of beautiful Portofino. She ended the ‘Italian Dream’ with a picture of toasted English muffins with a layer Nutella spread on top of it and a cute close up of a smiling Reign after eating them with signs of it looking visible on his face.

The half Armenian Diva shares her three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, 36. The former couple were in a roller-coaster relationship from 2006 until 2015. Scott is currently dating Sofia Richie, 20. Like Scott, Kourtney Kardashian is also dating a much younger mate Younes Bendjima, 26 who is a model.

