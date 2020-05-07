Kourtney Kardashian's Sweet Message For Daughter Penelope Is All Things Beautiful

Kourtney Kardashian is currently focusing on her children. In a recent post on social media, Kourtney Kardashian shares some self-worth values to her seven-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick. The reality star took to her social media handle to share a picture of herself and her daughter, Penelope Disick, in Sardinia, Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a picture on her Instagram handle where she is seen sitting and admiring her little daughter who is looking straight into the camera. This adorable picture is too cute to miss. Along with the picture, Kourtney also went on to write a sweet note telling her daughter about the special qualities she has.

She wrote saying that the things Kourtney tells her daughter to love herself, follow her dreams, make mistakes but also learn from them and believe in God’s plan. She also went on to remind her daughter that she is beautiful then she will ever know, and also very smart. She also added saying that there is no one else like her in the entire world and is always loved. Check out the adorable post below.

As per reports, Kourtney Kardashian’s this adorable message about life lessons to her daughter, Penelope came few hours after her ex-husband Scott Disick’s attorney Marty Singer confirmed that the KUWTK star and model did check himself into rehab on April 28. But he has left the facility after the news of him being there had been leaked.

Recently, Scott Disick's lawyer revealed to a news portal and cleared out several rumours. It had been revealed that Scott checked into the rehabilitation to deal with his parents' death. The lawyer for Scott Disick revealed that he had been struggling silently for many years because of his mother's passing, which was quite unexpected.

He also went to say that after 3 months, Scott Disick lost his father too and therefore he checked into a rehab facility to cope up with the trauma. The lawyer also clearly stated that Scott Disick had not checked in for any substance abuse.

A recent picture of Scott Disick at the facility had been leaked online. This resulted in Scott leaving the rehabilitation and moving back home. Several violations have been charged against this type of privacy invasion. The lawyers said they were shocked by the privacy violation, and intended to take effective legal action. A new statement was released a few days later which confirmed that the lawyers would co-operate with the authorities and assist them in further investigation. It was also reported that the facility has mentioned that it is not in their policy to disclose any of their patient’s details online or anywhere. They have also assured that they will take the necessary measures and action against those who have broken this law.

