Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Picture Proves That 'age Is Just A Number'; See Pic

Kourtney Kardashian is taking the internet by storm with her recent picture. In the picture, Kourtney Kardashian looked stunning as she soaked in the sun in a black bikini. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame Kourtney Kardashian showed her fans that age is just a number. Kourtney Kardashian, in the picture, is lounging in the backyard of her mansion in Calabasas, California.

In the picture, Kourtney Kardashian is lying on her long cushioned lounge chair amid the blue sky. Kourtney Kardashian posted the picture with a catchy caption that says "Evolve as you please".

Here is a look at the picture that Kourtney Kardashian posted

Several fans commented on the picture with compliments and emojis. Khloe Kardashian also commented on the picture with kissing emojis. Check out the comments below.

Kourtney Kardashian is very active on Instagram and is keeping her fans updated of her day to day activities during the quarantine period. A few days back, Kourtney shared pictures of her home and a video of her daughter relaxing with their dog. Here is a look at the picture.

Kourtney Kardashian not only posts pictures of herself, but she also keeps posting cute pictures of her children. In one of the pictures, Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope are playfully eating pasta as they recreated a scene from Lady & the Tramp. Kourtney Kardashian captioned the picture as "My Lady". Check out the pictures below.

