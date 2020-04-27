Kourtney Kardashian Calls KUWTK "toxic" After Her Return To The Show

It was only a few weeks ago that Hollywood sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian engaged in a physical catfight on their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Post that, Kourtney refused to feature in the show. However, it seems the oldest Kardashian sister is back on television but not before making some bombastic statements. These only prove that Kourtney is not ready to forget what happened between her and Kim Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian makes some bold claims about Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kourtney Kardashian came live on her family reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians on April 23, 2020. But during her on-camera confessional, she reportedly said she is filming for the show for two days a week because she did not "want to be in a toxic environment". She said she would rather focus and dedicate her hours to her children and Poosh or things she is "excited" about.

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian got into an ugly fight live on Keeping Up With the Kardashians during the first week of the show. Kim was reportedly hurt and was even bleeding while the production had shut down. Talking about it with Jimmy Fallon, Kim had revealed that they had shut down production for a week because they thought this was not their "kind of show".

This is not the first time that Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian had got into an ugly fight. Even in 2017, while filming the show, these two Kardashian sisters had got into a feud. Back then Kourtney had even reportedly claimed that she felt "ashamed" of being part of a "disgusting" family. The Kardashian sister also felt that she was criticised a lot.

According to reports, it seems that even though she re-appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian will be quitting the show for real. However, it might not be as easy as it sounds since she is once of the producers of the show. But Kourtney seems determined about her decision.

