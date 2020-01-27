Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram Selfie Sparks Pregnancy Rumours, Says 'No, I Wish'

Kourtney Kardashian is a widely popular American model. In 2007, she and her family began starring in the reality television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which is a very popular show now. The Kardashians are known for their impeccable style and dedication towards fashion. Let's take a look at her recent Instagram picture which sparked pregnancy rumours.

Kourtney Kardashian recently posted a photo of herself in an orange leotard which sparked pregnancy rumours. She stood before her closet mirror to take a picture of herself. You can check out the picture below.

In this picture, she looked quite different. Soon after her Instagram fans were asking if the mother-of-three was pregnant because her midsection appeared bigger than normal.

To this, Kourtney replied that she wishes she were, but she is not pregnant. This also suggests that she is quite ready for her fourth baby. And this denial of being pregnant came amidst her reconciliation with model Younes Bendjima, with whom she split in 2018. She confirmed that she is definitely not pregnant. Kardashian also rekindled her romance with her longtime ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, last month. Although she denied being pregnant, the internet was convinced that Kardashian really was.

Sources say that Kourtney has been happy getting back and spending time with Younes who has been doing his best to earn her trust back. Kourtney was previously tangled with Scott Disick, with whom she has three children together. However, Disick and Kardashian have a healthy co-parenting relationship as they are often seen hanging out with their children together as they did during Thanksgiving in 2018.

In February 2018, Kardashian shockingly revealed to sisters, Kim and Khloé, that she was considering freezing her eggs in order to have more children when she’s ready.

