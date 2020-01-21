Kim Kardashian's Documentary, The Justice Project's Trailer To Finally Come Out This Year

A year ago, Kim Kardashian declared that she was considering to turn into a lawyer after helping Alice Johnson escape jail. On January 18, 2020, Oxygen.com released a trailer of Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, a two-hour documentary set to make a big appearance on April 5, 2020. The documentary follows Kardashian West as she talks with jail detainees, anterooms open authorities, and works with a group of legal advisors to reduce the sentences of four prisoners, who, they say, were unreasonably condemned.

Kim Kardashian Is Releasing a Documentary

Kim also dropped the trailer on her Instagram and captioned it as, "There is a mass incarceration problem in the United States". Sharing an emotional message, Kim further wrote, "I went into this knowing nothing, and then my heart completely opened up...People deserve a second chance." At a Television Critics Association occasion, Kim discussed the venture, saying that she's not stressed over individuals who may believe she's doing this for an inappropriate reason. "I'm very used to criticism, so nothing really fazes me," said Kim. She also added, "I really genuinely just stay focused on the cases and the people. I'm not doing it for publicity. I really do care."

“I’m raising four Black children that could face a situation like any of the people that I help,” she told journalists at the Television Critics Association on Saturday, January 18. “Just to know I can make a difference in my children’s lives and by helping fix a broken system, that’s so motivating for me.” As per a daily, Kim is wanting to take her law oriented test by 2022 and she just completed her first year of an apprenticeship program.

