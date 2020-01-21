Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Disick Hilariously Mimics His Aunt Kylie Jenner; WATCH

Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest son Mason Disick seems to be having a merry time on Tik Tok. Recently, Mason Disick posted to Tik Tok a video of him mimicking his aunt Kylie Jenner and singing her now-famous version of Rise & Shine. Read on to know more details about this story.

Mason Disick new king of Tik Tok

Kourtney Kardashian had previously talked about quitting their famous reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But the Kardashian sisters grab attention wherever they go. This is not just limited to the Kar-Jenner clan but their kids as well.

Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest son Mason Disick has joined the social media app Tik Tok. Recently, Mason Disick uploaded a video of himself lip-syncing to his aunt Kylie Jenner’s famous version of Rise & Shine. Take a look.

This little bit performed by Mason Disick went viral on the internet. People could not get enough of Mason Disick’s spot-on impression of his aunt Kylie Jenner. But according to a media portal’s report, just after some time, Kourtney Kardashian’s son deleted the video from his Tik Tok account.

The song Rise & Shine was sung by Kylie Jenner for her daughter Stormi Webster in 2019. The YouTube video of this song that featured Kylie Jenner went viral within no time. So much so that she has been asked to perform the song on numerous occasions.

Kourtney Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner has performed the song during a charity event with Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters even belted out the version of the song during a business dinner with momager Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Kylie Jenner got so frustrated by people asking her to perform the song that even once joked about charging money to sing it to anybody.

