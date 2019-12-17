Kris Jenner Reveals The Unexpected Names She Had Originally Planned For Kendall And Kylie

Kris Jenner, in a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, confessed that she had thought about completely different names for Kendall and Kylie before settling on their names. This discussion took place when the five of six sisters and their mom took a trip to Wyoming. Read on to know more details.

Kris had different names planned for Kendall and Kylie?

Kris Jenner recently took a trip Wyoming with her daughters in order to sort out the issues that have been popping up recently. The reason this trip took place was because of the recent fights between Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe. The season 17 episode also saw the sisters and their mother spending some quality time together.

During this episode, Kim Kardashian told Kendall that her name was going to be Juliet; Juliet Jenner. Kendall Jenner then responded to this by stating that she thought her name was going to be Kameron. Kris Jenner then joined the conversation by stating that she had several names in her head for Kendall and Kylie.

Kim also revealed that Kris was also not necessarily into names starting with K as she felt that she was done with Ks and now wanted to do Js. Kris then told Kendall that when it came to naming Kylie, she was playing with names that would sound good with Kendall. The momager bounced off ideas like, “Kendall and Sophie, Kendall and Jane.” Kris Jenner then revealed that she thought of Kelly for Kylie and then finally settled on Kendall and Kylie as they sounded really good together.

During this episode, all the sisters and their mom had a bit of fun as they impersonated each other and dressed up like one another. Kendall dressed as Kylie, Kourtney dressed up as Kim, Khloe dressed up as momager Kris, Kim as Kourtney, and Kris as Khloe. The sisters and their mother can be seen interacting with each other as their adapted sister characters and having lots of fun during their trip.

