Kris Jenner has been one of the most popular television stars in recent years. The popular star from the hit reality Tv show Keeping Up with The Kardashians has been quite popular among her fans. Recently the 64-year-old mentioned what she would like to gift her family and friends this year for Christmas.

Kris Jenner gives her family and friends an unusual gift for Christmas

The actor mentioned that she would like to deliver gift cards for her loved ones and especially her mother Mary Jo Campbell. She said that she feels really lucky to have her mother around, while she is still at 85 years old. She mentioned that she would like to have the same adventurous spirit as her mother when she is of a similar age. She further added that she will most likely give everyone a Botox gift card.

In an interview with a popular entertainment magazine, Kris Jenner mentioned a particular gift that she would like to give all her friends and family. The 64-year-old has never hesitated to admit her use of Botox and injections. The KUWTK star mentioned that for her it’s like a one-stop-shop. She also mentioned that Botox is something everyone really likes around her. She also further added that if one is responsible and talks to their doctor Botox can turn out to be a great thing.

