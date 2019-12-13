Kris Jenner To Get Family And Friends Botox Vouchers As A Christmas Gift?

Kris Jenner of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame is reportedly having no trouble in figuring out what to gift her family and friends for Christmas. In a recent interview, the celebrity spoke about gifting her loved ones Botox vouchers for Christmas. She also spoke about how it has worked for her.

Kris Jenner revealed, in an interview with a leading magazine, that she would be gifting her family and friends Botox vouchers. Botox helps people get rid of wrinkles and maintain young and clear skin. In the interview, the celebrity said that it is a complex business. She said that there is barely anyone who doesn’t love Botox. She added that it was great for her. According to her, if you are responsible and talking to your doctor, it works. She also said that it is something that she has been using for a long time.

Kris Jenner also spoke about gifting the voucher to her mother, Mary Jo Campbell. She said that she feels blessed when her mother still feels good at the age of 85. She added that she hopes she has her spirit when she is her age. She also added that it is a joy. She said that she is sure about giving a Botox gift card to her mother. She reportedly did not talk about gifting the vouchers to her daughters, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, or Kourtney Kardashian.

Kris Jenner speaks about her beauty secret

In the interview, Kris Jenner spoke about how she does not have a high-maintenance beauty routine. She said that her routine only involves a massage, a great facial, and a manicure. She added that as long as she is clean and scrubbed up, she is a happy camper.

