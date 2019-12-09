Queen: Trouble For Ramya Krishnan's Venture, Jayalalitha's Niece Moves Madras HC For Stay

Madras High Court on Monday asked director Gautham Vasudev Menon to respond to the notice on the suit filed by Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar, against Queen, the web series based on Jayalalithaa's life events.

The web series is set to stream on MX player platform from the coming weekend and the trailer has created a huge anticipation as south Indian actress Ramya Krishnan is playing the role of the former chief minister in the series.

Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar approached MHC and filed a suit against various biopics of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa which are made by different filmmakers, mentioning that the films could tarnish her image if represented without the consent of the family members, since the movie has parts of Jayalalithaa's personal life.

She also sought a stay for any kind of promotion videos, trailers and ads regarding it.

Deepa Jayakumar filed an interim petition on Monday as Queen web series directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon is going to get released this weekend and sought a stay as they've not got any response from the filmmakers.

Hence, the court has ordered Gautham Vasudev Menon to file a reply by 11th of this month, after getting the proper documents from Deepa Jayakumar.

This interim petition was filed on Monday. There are other films on Jayalalitha including Thalaivi which is directed by AL Vijay, starring Kangana Ranaut while another film is been planned by Tamil film director Vishnu Vardhan, according to the local buzz.

The sources from Gautham Vasudev Menon's company, meanwhile, has stated that they will produce all the documents which is required by 11th, and the web series will be released on the scheduled date.

