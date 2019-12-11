Ramya Krishnan Talks About Queen, Says It Is Not Based On Jayalalithaa

The upcoming web-series Queen was considered to be a biography based on the life of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa, since its announcement. However, when the trailer for the show released online, many viewers questioned the name changes in the story, as the lead character was never called Jayalalithaa in the entire trailer. While the trailer did have many events that seemed similar to the late Chief Ministers life story, there was never any acknowledgement to the fact that it was based on her life. Recently, Ramya Krishnan, the actor who will be playing the lead role in Queen, said that the story of the show was, in fact, not based on the life of Jayalalithaa.

Ramya Krishnan reveals that Queen is not based on the life of the late Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa

Read|Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to 'Thalavi' Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary

Speaking to a news organisation, Ramya Krishnan said that they cannot deny the fact that there is some resemblance to the political leader's life in the web-series. However, she added that the bottom line was that Queen is not the story of the Chief Minister. She said that if people noticed a resemblance, then she would like that as she is a big fan and admirer of Jayalalithaa. Ramya Krishnan also stated that director Gautham Menon asked her to be herself and react to what is present in the scene.

Read|Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi or Ramya Krishnan’s Queen- Who came close to Jayalalithaa?

Even Gautham Menon has told the media that Queen was a largely fictional story and most of the portions in the series were just interpretations. The show is co-directed by Gautham and Prasath Murugesan and will be an 11-episode series on MX Player. It is based on a novel of the same name, written by author Anita Sivakumaran.

Read|Queen: Trouble for Ramya Krishnan's venture, Jayalalitha's niece moves Madras HC for stay

The series will premiere on the platform on December 14, 2019. The trailer for the web-series was dropped only a few days ago and was immediately praised by fans and critics alike. Ramya Krishnan's acting was one of the major points that was praised, as she completely embodied her character to perfection.

Read|Queen: Teaser for Ramya Krishnan's series shows an interesting take on J Jayalalithaa life



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.