Kristen Bell & Hubby Waive Rent For LA Tenants Amid Coronavirus; Say 'people Over Profit'

As the officials of the World Health Organisation are advising people around the globe to practise social distancing and stay indoors to curb Coronavirus outbreak, actors Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard have taken a philanthropist step. Read on to know how the power couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have tried to help the people of Los Angeles.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard spread the message of 'People over profits'

The health crisis that the world is facing today has resulted in forcing people to stay at home to stay healthy. This has led to financial troubles as many entrepreneurs and other people have been getting no business. Hence many landlords are giving tenants a pass while the outbreak continues. Following the same, actors Kristen Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard is helping their tenants reach a “Good place”. As reported by a leading media portal, the couple owns several residential buildings in Los Angeles for which they have decided to forgo the rent of those buildings for the month of April. Their company’s manager sent an email to all the tenants to share the good news, express empathy and encouragement and have also promised to work with residents going forward in the best way possible.

Kristen Bell had shown a similar act of kindness n her social media handle where she had shared a story where she had added hashtag #peopleoverprofit. In another post, the actor has shared a message saying “Spread your love like a fever.” The couple has always taken an active part in charity and social work.

