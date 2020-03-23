Kristen Bell Shares A Video To Spread Awareness Of Washing Hands Among Kids

Many countries across the world have been undergoing a lockdown amidst the recent coronavirus breakout that has brought the entire world to a standstill. Many actors have been regularly sharing updates on social media and asking fans to stay safe. Hollywood actor Kristen Bell also shared a fun video depicting the importance of washing hands.

READ | Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff And Eban Hyams Enjoy Romantic Time In Mizoram

Kristen Bell educates kids on how to wash hands

In order to spread awareness among children regarding the importance of washing hands, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Kristen Bell took to her official social media handle to post a video. In the video, fans can see that a pre-school teacher from Miami is talking about really important and crucial safety advice.

READ | Pooja Bhatt Talks About 'Sadak 2' Shooting, Reveals It Has Been Pushed Due To Coronavirus

Amanda Lorenzo, the pre-school teacher, is also showing her students how to do a trick she calls ‘pepper trick.’ Here she told the children about how to perform this experiment, using basic home essentials such as pepper and some dish soap. Bell also urged her followers to share this video calling it an important lesson amidst Coronavirus outbreak. In the video, the teacher asks a student to dip a finger in the bowl that has pepper on it. This pepper signifies the virus. Now the child has to dip it in soap water and again in pepper water. This time the pepper in the water disperses.

READ |Amitabh Bachchan's Net Worth Makes It Evident That "rishte Mein Yeh Sab K Baap Lagte Hain"

Check out Kristen Bell's video on washing hands here:

According to reports, Lorenzo stated that after this experiment, her kids did not stop washing hands. She stated that it is beneficial for kids as well as adults. This is because it is a visual representation of what is happening to the germs when you wash your hands. This will surely work with the children.

READ |When Ranbir Kapoor Was Seen Teaching Amitabh Bachchan How To Use New Technology

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.