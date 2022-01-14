Kristen Stewart Marks 10 Years Of 'Twilight'; Exclaims 'I'm Old, My God'

Kristen Stewart, the notable American actor and recipient of various awards and accolades, recently expressed her happiness on her iconic movie, Twilight completing 10 years. She further stated how it felt weird that the movie came far away and yet felt was still not that far away from her.

Twilight is a popular five-movie romantic movie series featuring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the lead with many other prominent actors from the film industry. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 was released in 2012 and was a massive hit among the audience.

Kristen Stewart celebrates 10 year anniversary of Twilight

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kristen Stewart recently talked about 10 years of her movie, Twilight, and revealed how she felt that she became old. She even expressed her amazement of having the film streaming on Netflix. She said, "I had no idea. This is great! I saw that it was on Netflix, I was on and looking through [it]. It's weird, it feels incredibly far away and also still not that far away from me." She further stated how it was time to go to her high school anniversary. "Now it's like, wow I have to go to my high school anniversary already. It's rad. I think it's amazing," she added.

On the other hand, she also talked about her 2002 film, Panic Room, and stated how her child self would be shocked to see her in the films. She said, "I wasn't the little kid that desperately wanted to be an actress but I wanted to make movies so bad, it's where I always wanted to be, a movie set. And that is what I've done, I couldn't have written it better myself. I just feel surreal gratitude for that."

More about Twilight

The Twilight franchise featured some of the notable actors namely Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen, Elizabeth Reaser as Esme Cullen, Peter Facinelli as Carlisle Cullen, Kellan Lutz as Emmett Cullen, Ashley Greene as Alice Cullen, Nikki Reed as Rosalie Hale, Billy Burke as Charlie Swan, Jackson Rathbone as Jasper Hale, Rachelle Lefevre as Victoria Sutherland, Cam Gigandet as James Witherdale, Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black and many others.

Image: A Still from Twilight