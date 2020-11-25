Kristen Stewart's 'Happiest Season' A Perfect Pick For This Holiday Season

Happiest Season is a perfect amalgamation of cheesy heartfelt romance and a queer relationship that will keep one hooked till the end of the movie. Directed by Clea DuVall, the film stars Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Daniel Levy, Aubrey Plaza and Victor Garber in the lead roles. The movie is available to watch on Hulu.

Happiest Season review: Plot

The story is about a lesbian couple, Abby and Harper, who plans to visit Harper’s family on Christmas for the first time together. Abby is elated that she would be meeting the family of the “most important person in her life” and plans to propose to her on this trip. However, on their way to Harper’s family, she reveals to Abby that she has not come out to her family yet.

As the film progresses, Abby, who is a bad liar, is seen getting frustrated hiding the truth about her relationship. Whereas Harper is constantly worried about her family figuring out the truth. The essence of the film is that everyone has their own journey in life and how they deal with things.

The film also shows how Abby is hurting seeing her partner deny their relationship in front of her family. During the holidays, they end up fighting and hurting each other. Will Abby understand Harper’s feelings and will Harper be able to come out to her conservative family?

Happiest Season review: What works?

The plot of the film offers and is engaging. The direction of the film by Clea DuVall meets expectations as each character in the film has been given space enough to grow and tell their story. Happiest Season cast has done a great job and have portrayed their characters very well and have maintained the individuality well. The sets and costumes in the movie send the holiday vibe brilliantly and set the mood of the film.

Happiest Season review: Final thoughts

The movie is a perfect pick for the holiday season. The plot of the film is a blend of emotions, drama, romance, LGBTQ relationships and holiday season vibes. The acting of each character has made the story very relatable and the movie must not be missed for everything it has got to offer.

Ratings: 4.5/5

The trailer of 'Happiest Season'

