From Robert Pattinson To Stella Maxwell: Here Is Kristen Stewart's Relationship Timeline

Hollywood actor Kristen Stewart best known for her role in the Twilight saga celebrates her birthday today. The Charlie’s Angels star has been in the headlines for numerous reasons previously. She has been in the news currently after she recently revealed that she is in love with her current girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

In an interview, Kristen Stewart revealed that she would definitely propose to Meyers. She has had her fair share of romances right from her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson to Victoria Secret model Stella Maxwell. Check out some of her romances from the past.

ALSO READ: Kristen Stewart Says She's Proud Of Robert Pattinson For Bagging The Role Of Batman

Kristen Stewart’s relationships

Michael Angarano (2004-2006)

Kristen Stewart and Michael Angarano met on the set of an Indie film, Speak. They dated for 3 years, however, things started going downhill after Kristen Stewart started filming for the Twilight saga. During the shooting of New Moon, rumours of her romance with co-star Robert Pattinson started doing rounds and Kristen and Michael broke up soon after.

ALSO READ: A Look At Kristen Stewart Throughout The Decade

Robert Pattinson (2009-2013)

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson met on the set of the movie Twilight and they were inseparable. Their relationship came to light in August 2009 when they were clicked together getting cosy at Kings of Leon concert. But it wasn’t until November 2011 when Kristen publicly called him her “boyfriend” in a magazine.

In 2012, Kristen Stewart was seen getting intimate with the director of Snow White and The Huntsman, this was the beginning of the end for Robert and Kristen. After many makeups and breakups, they have parted ways in May 2013.

Alicia Cargale (2015-2016)

Alicia started off as Kristen Stewart’s manager and became her closest friend. Fans started speculating about their relationship in early 2015. The couple has been on-again, off-again for almost a year. In an interview with a magazine in July 2016, Kristen mentioned how happy she is with women, and stating that she’s in love with her girlfriend. Alicia and Kristen, however, called it quits a few months after the interview was published.

ALSO READ: Kristen Stewart Is Really Proud Of Her Latest Charlie's Angels Film

St. Vincent (2016)

Kristen Stewart and St. Vincent were seen together all over New York of a few months in 2016. After her final break up with Alicia, Kristen and St. Vincent spent a lot of time together. Annie Clark aka St. Vincent had recently broken up with British model turned actress Cara Delevingne before moving on to Kristen Stewart. The couple broke up shortly after making a public appearance by sitting in the front row at a Fashion Fund Show in October 2016.

Stella Maxwell (2017-19)

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell’s relationship reportedly got very serious very quickly. According to an entertainment website, Kristen and the Victoria Secret model moved in together after just 5 months of knowing each other. Stella Maxwell and Kristen Stewart briefly broke up in 2018 after which Kristen was linked with stylist Sara Dinkin. But their romance was short-lived and Kristen reconciled with Stella Maxwell. They again broke up after their reconciliation in 2018 before reconnecting in 2019 and finally calling it quits the same year.

ALSO READ: Kristen Stewart Recalls Her Relationship With Robert Pattinson

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.