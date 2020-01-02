A Look At Kristen Stewart Throughout The Decade

Kristen Stewart is bold and fierce about her opinions and stands in political and social views. The Charlie's Angels actor made it to the headlines over the years. Here is a compilation of when Kristen Stewart was a trailblazer to millions.

Every time she stood up for LGBTQ and women rights

Kristen Stewart dated Robert Pattinson and other celebrities and industry people. However, after a series of mishaps and break-ups, Kristen Stewart revealed that she is bisexual. According to reports, it was after her break-up with Rupert Sanders that Kristen Stewart came out. According to some of her fans and reports, she is also against Donald Trump’s anti-abortion policies.

Kristen Stewart’s hairstyles

Kristen Stewart has had multiple hairstyles over the years. The Snow White and the Huntsman actor has donned a pixie, bob, long, short, and various other hairstyles. Kristen Stewart’s best style was the buzz cut that she donned in 2017. Kristen Stewart’s equestrian-style knotted up bun is another honourable mention which she chose for the screening of her fantasy thriller Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012.

All films

Kristen Stewart has appeared in many films. The best ones are definitely the Twilight franchise films. Apart from that, her film Jumper, Snow White and the Huntsman, Zathura, Speak Up are all fiction thrillers and dramas. Other than that Kristen Stewart’s Adventureland, Cloud of Sils Maria, Seberg and In the land of Women are must-watch romantic dramas.

