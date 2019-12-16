Kristen Stewart Is Really Proud Of Her Latest Charlie's Angels Film

The extremely popular 2000s Charlie’s Angels has recently been revamped into a third part of the action film. The latest film’s lead, Kristen Stewart is extremely happy with her performance in the film but the box office collection has not lived up to the expectations. The lead is not surprised by the low box office collections as she is sure that the crew has produced a great piece of work. The previous franchises had exploded on the screens during its initial release which featured a great set of actors like Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. Read more to know about what Kristen Stewart had to say about her latest film, Charlie's Angels.

Good morning, London. 😇➡️ Click to see our Angels looking positively heavenly. 😍 #CharliesAngels, now playing in theaters. https://t.co/en3DJLxPFl pic.twitter.com/Uo0KFa7WZR — Charlie's Angels (@CharliesAngels) November 22, 2019



Kristen Stewart on Charlie's Angels

While talking to a major news publishing house, Stewart said that if she had made a movie that wasn’t good but still a lot of people saw it, she would be totally devastated. She said that she is not feeling gutted because she is really proud of the movie. She also indicated that it’s kind of hard to promote a movie like Charlie’s Angels in the current climate. She explained further, that the climate feels polarising and is really weird now, according to the Twilight star. The film has managed to collect a total of $55.8 million which just covers the production value of the film. The low collection could be a reason which might just cancel out the plans for a sequel to the 2019 Charlie’s Angels.

