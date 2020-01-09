Kristen Stewart Says She's Proud Of Robert Pattinson For Bagging The Role Of Batman

After Warner Brothers announced that they will be casting the Twilight actor Robert Pattinson in the role of Batman for the next Batman movie, the netizens went gaga. Twilight fans from all over the world rejoiced at the choice of cast.

Many even suggested Pattinson's Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart to play the part of Catwoman. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were dating while they were shooting for the Twilight saga. However, things went south when reports of Kristen cheating on Robert were disclosed.

It was revealed that Zoe Kravitz was chosen by director Matt Reeves to play the part of Catwoman in the DC Extended Universe movie. Although the fans were a little disheartened they seemed excited to see what Robert and Zoe’s chemistry will bring to the theatres.

Kristen Stewart was heard telling a leading entertainment news portal that she is happy for Robert Pattinson. She even added that her playing the role of Catwoman would have been 'silly'.

K : " I'm so proud of Rob doing this whole..."

ET : " You're stoked for Rob, right that's ".

K : " Yeah " #kristenstewart #UNDERWATER



She further said that there were many fans who wanted her to play the role of Catwoman. The actor was asked if she caught wind of it, to which she laughed. She was heard saying that her playing the role would’ve been silly. She added that she had not heard about the campaign that people had started but playing Catwoman, according to Kristen would’ve been cool.

Kristen revealed that she had been watching the Batman movie ever since she was a kid and that she has watched every iteration of the series. She confessed that playing Catwoman would have been a blast, but said that she is really good friends with Zoe.

Kristen Stewart was also seen gushing about the fact that Robert Pattinson gets to play the role of Batman. She said that she is proud of 'Rob' for doing the whole project. She added that she cannot wait to see the movie. She also said that it is a funny idea for her to play Catwoman, but said that the real version of the film will definitely be 'sick'.

Batman movie has just begun filming with Robert Pattinson playing the role of Bruce Wayne. Colin Farrell has been finalised to play the role of the Penguin. The movie is directed by Matt Reeves.

