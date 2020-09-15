Kristen Wiig Discusses The Complex Relationship Between Wonder Woman And The Cheetah

The upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 movie is one of DC's most anticipated projects, as the first Wonder Woman film was a massive critical and commercial success. Wonder Woman 1984 will feature the return of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor and will also have multiple new villains. One of the main antagonists of the film will be Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva, aka The Cheetah. During a panel at September 12's online DC FanDome event, Kristen Wiig opened up about the complicated relationship between Cheetah and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.

Kristen Wiig on the relationship between Wonder Woman and The Cheetah

The Cheetah has always been one of Wonder Woman's most popular nemeses. Kristen Wiig, who plays the role of Cheetah in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 movie, recently discussed the complex relationship between her character and Wonder Woman. Kristen Wiig stated that Wonder Woman and The Cheetah first start off as friends at the beginning of Wonder Woman 1984.

Kristen Wiig added that Barbara Minerva, who will eventually become The Cheetah, really admired Wonder Woman and wants to be just like her. Further, the actor stated that even Wonder Woman really loved being around Barbara when they were still friends. Kristen Wiig then said that their relationship becomes complicated as and interesting as Barbara starts to change into the chaotic Cheetah. Finally, Kristen Wiig tells fans that if they want to know about how Wonder Woman and Cheetah's story ends, they will have to see Wonder Woman 1984.

While the first Wonder Woman movie was set in World War 1, Wonder Woman 1984 will be set in the year 1984, which was the peak of the US vs USSR Cold War. The movie will also feature Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, a media businessman who will be the movie's secondary antagonist. Connie Nielsen is also back to play the role of Wonder Woman's mother, Hippolyta. Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins, who also helmed the first Wonder Woman film. The movie has been delayed to December 25, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

