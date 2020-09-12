'Wonder Woman 1984' Officially Delayed Once Again, Gets New Holiday Release Date

Wonder Woman 1984 is an upcoming movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Directed by Patty Jenkins, it stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman. The film has been facing release date issue for quite a long time. Now it has been pushed again from its October release date.

Wonder Woman 1984 delayed to December

Warner Bros. has recently revealed that they will postpone the release of Wonder Woman 1984. It was set to hit the theatres on October 2, 2020, which is a few weeks away. Now the movie has been given a fresh release date of December 25, 2020. So WW84 will now be a holiday release.

In a statement obtained by Variety, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman, Toby Emmerich addressed the issue. He said that Patty Jenkins is an “exceptional filmmaker” and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an “incredibly dynamic” film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will “absolutely” love. He mentioned that they are “very proud” of the movie and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.

Director Patty Jenkins, first and foremost, explained how much Gal Gadot and she love all their “devoted Wonder Woman fans” around the world, and their excitement for the film could not make the team “happier or more eager” for the audiences to see the movie. She mentioned that it is because she knows how important it is to bring Wonder Woman 1984 to people on a big screen where everyone can share the experience together. She is hopeful that the viewers “won’t mind waiting” just a little bit longer. The filmmaker stated that with the new date on Christmas Day, they cannot wait to spend the holidays with the audiences.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be releasing just a week prior to the much-anticipated film, Dune. Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi project has a stellar ensemble cast and also falls under Warner Bros. banner. Dune is currently scheduled for December 18, 2020, but as WW84 has been moved to the Christmas holiday, it is expected that Dune will now shift to 2021. However, no confirmation has been given yet.

Wonder Woman 1984 was initially set to release on December 13, 2019, but was moved up to November 1, 2019. Then it was pushed to June 5, 2020, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic the date was changed to August 14, 2020, which changed again to October 2, 2020. Now with the latest update, WW84 has Christmas 2020 release date. So it has been delaying around for more than a year.

Wonder Woman 1984 cast has Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright. The plot will show Diana Prince standing against a powerful media businessman, Maxwell Lord and friend turned enemy, Barbara Minerva / Cheetah. She will also reunite with her lover Steve Trevor.

