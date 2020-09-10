Wonder Woman 1984 To Be Delayed Again? Know Possible Release Dates And More Details

Wonder Woman 1984 is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It stars Gal Gadot in the lead role as she reprises her character, Diana Prince / Wonder Woman. The movie's release has been pushed several times. Now it is reported that WW84 is to be delayed again.

Wonder Woman 1984 to be delayed again?

According to reports by Deadline, Wonder Woman 1984 might be shifted again by Warner Bros. The movie is currently scheduled for October 2, 2020, and is expected to move to November or late December, becoming a big Holiday release. It is because the theatres in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco are not open yet, which are among the key markets in the United States of America.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is said to be one more reason why Wonder Woman 1984 could be moved again. It is estimated that cinemas in New York and Los Angeles would not open until early October or late September. Tenet is yet to make an impact at the box-office in those places and would hit the theatres there once they reopen. Clashing Wonder Woman 1984 with Tenet would hinder the domestic collection of both the films, which falls under the same Warner Bros. Pictures banner.

Wonder Woman 1984's shift to December would affect another Warner Bros. venture. It is the much-anticipated film, Dune, which is currently slated for release on December 18, 2020. If the studio plans to move WW84 to December, they would delay Dune for 2021. The latest trailer of both the movies did not provide a release date. The superhero movie and the epic science fiction are two of the biggest upcoming projects of Warner Bros. which are expected to bring a good amount of audiences to theatres as they reopen.

A November release for Wonder Woman 1984 is also on the cards. But it could only happen if Disney moves its forthcoming Marvel film, Black Widow, which is currently set for November 6, 2020. It is reported that there are “whispers” of Scarlett Johansson’s solo movie getting a new release date. But there is no confirmation from Disney's side. The studios would also want to avoid a face-off between WW84 and No Time to Die (November 20). So if Black Widow does not get delayed, then Wonder Woman 1984 will head for December release. Official news about WW84 release date is yet to be made.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 is a sequel to 2017’s movie Wonder Woman. It stars Gal Gadot as the lead, along with Chris Pine as Steve Trevor and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal will be making their DCEU debut as Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah and Maxwell Lord, respectively. Diana Prince will face the two enemies and also reunite with her lost love.

